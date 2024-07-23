Visitors will immediately notice the welcoming, modern look of the library entrance, which now features new automated doors, external paving and planting.

Inside, the Queen Street library has undergone extensive redecoration, including new floor coverings, reception desk and modern library furniture, creating a more inviting and functional space. The upper mezzanine level is now available to customers and features a quiet reading or studying space.

The refurbishment also includes the installation of an energy-efficient heating and ventilation system, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a new roof with updated rainwater goods. Thermal insulation has been upgraded, and new triple-glazed windows and doors have been installed. Accessibility has been enhanced with the addition of a passenger lift.

"We are absolutely delighted to reopen the newly transformed Ballymoney Library," said Linzie King Libraries NI District Manager. "We can't wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy all the new and improved features.

“We're excited to see familiar faces from our local community return and to meet new visitors. Come join us for our regular events, take advantage of our free facilities including Wi-Fi and computer use, and have fun with the exciting activities we've planned for families. We look forward to seeing you soon!"

Ballymoney Library is open six days a week, including Saturdays. Regular events at the library include Rhythm and Rhyme sessions for parents/carers and preschool children, Lego Club, Tea and Newspapers, and Knit and Natter.

For more information about Ballymoney Library and its opening hours, please visit librariesni.org.uk or contact the branch on 028 2766 3589 or email [email protected].

