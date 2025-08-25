Ballymoney man takes up baton for Irish premiere of 9/11 musical 'Come From Away'
Andrew Robinson is taking up the baton for ‘Come From Away’ which tells the inspiring story of 7,000 airline passengers grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of 9/11 and the warm-hearted locals who welcomed them with open arms.
St Agnes’ Choral Society from Belfast present the Irish amateur premiere at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from September 4-13.
Packed with driving folk-rock music, fast-paced storytelling, and unforgettable characters, Come From Away is a moving tribute to the power of community and kindness in the face of tragedy. With hit numbers such as Welcome To The Rock, Me and The Sky and a riotous party in the bar with a live band (and a fish!), this show has it all.
Andrew Robinson, who is no stranger to Causeway Coast audiences thanks to his work as Musical Director for Ballywillan Drama Group, was recently nominated as Best Musical Director for St Agnes’ Choral Society’s production of Calamity Jane in the Association of Irish Musical Society Awards.
He will soon begin rehearsals with Ballywillan for their next production – the timeless musical of New York gamblers and Salvation Army members, Guys and Dolls.
Andrew said: “The cast have poured so much of themselves into this - every moment feels lived-in, honest, and full of heart…and it shows in every harmony, every beat, every breath."
Performed by a multi-role ensemble of Northern Irish talent and supported by a powerhouse live band on stage, Come From Away promises a truly immersive theatrical experience.
The production transforms the Lyric Theatre’s stage into the heart of Gander, with little more than a few chairs, bold storytelling, and a lot of heart.
The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter, and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the beginning of the day that changed the course of history.
Tickets are on sale now and available from www.lyrictheatre.co.uk