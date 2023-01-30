The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has announced that the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney is one of the candidates being considered as the next Moderator.

All 19 regional presbyteries meet across Ireland on February 7 to determine who they would like to see as Moderator for 2023-2024.

Born in 1965, Mr Murray has been the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in PCI’s Presbytery of Route since 2016, a joint charge with Dromore Presbyterian, near Coleraine, until June 2022 when it amalgamated with Drumreagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was ordained as minister of Hilltown and Clonduff Presbyterian Churches, near Rathfriland in County Down in 1997, having spent three years as Assistant Minister in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine as part of his ministerial training. Before coming to Drumreagh, he was installed as minister of Connor Presbyterian Church, County Antrim 2005.

Rev Richard Murray

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, will also be considered by presbyteries alongside Mr Murray. Both ministers are contemporaries of each other having attended PCI’s Union Theological College in Belfast at the same time. They were also called to their first congregations in 1997.

Made up of ministers and elders drawn from congregations in the area covered by the presbytery, they meet between five and eight times a year and are responsible for overseeing the local congregations in their particular area. While undertaking other important tasks, by convention the annual selection of the minister who will be proposed to the General Assembly as Moderator, takes place on the first Tuesday in February.

The process of choosing a new Moderator, who is the most senior office-bearer of the Church and its principal public representative, starts in the late autumn when presbyteries begin to suggest the names of ministers who they would like to see considered in February. Having been sent the names, the Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Trevor Gribben, then approaches those on this ‘long list’ to confirm that they would be willing to have their names go forward to the next stage.

“The way in which we select our Moderator is a relatively simple process and one that is, in the best sense of Presbyterianism, a democratic one as well. This year we have two names for presbyteries to prayerfully consider and each one may be proposed, seconded and voted on at February’s meeting,” Mr Gribben said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The candidate who has received the majority support of those voting then becomes the person for whom that presbytery has registered their vote for, and the person with the backing of the most of the 19 presbyteries becomes our Moderator-Designate. They will then be formerly nominated for election as Moderator to our General Assembly in June and elected by its members.”

Whoever succeeds the current Moderator, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, the minister of Portrush Presbyterian, will be the ninth holder of the office Mr Gribben will work closely with since becoming Clerk in 2014.