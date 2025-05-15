An Irish international ice hockey netminder from Ballymoney has been praised for his ‘Giant’ achievements in the sport.

Andrew Dickson made his debut for the Belfast Giants in 2009, and has been playing ‘between the pipes’ for 14 seasons.

This year the club celebrated their 25th Anniversary, with the ‘teal team’ crowned both the Elite League and the Challenge Cup Champions.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens recently welcomed Andrew to a reception in Cloonavin to celebrate his achievements in the sport.

Andrew began his career in the Irish Ice Hockey League with the Belfast City Bruins and Castlereagh Spartans between 2007 and 2010, before joining Gillingham-based Invicta Dynamos, posting a .912 save percentage across 19 games played in the 2010/11 season.

He took the step into professional ice hockey, joining the Belfast Giants on a permanent basis for the 2011/12 season. He is also on the current roster for the Ireland Men's National Ice Hockey team.

The long-time backup netminder, who also works for the Odyssey Trust, does much of his hard work behind closed doors in practice, playing a key role at training and in the locker room.

Andrew said: “I was honoured to be invited to Council Headquarters to meet with the Mayor and talk about my career with the Belfast Giants.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to be a part of some truly historic moments with the club, and it is humbling to be recognised for the work I do both on and off the ice.

“I am very proud to come from the Causeway Coast and Glens and I hope I can inspire the next generation of local hockey players.”

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “I was delighted to meet Andrew and congratulate him on his outstanding achievements with the Belfast Giants.

“It was interesting to hear about his hockey career and what his position of netminder entails. It was also inspiring to learn more about the sport and the role Andrew plays during training.

“To win multiple Championship titles takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Andrew is a shining example of how this commitment helps achieve sporting success. He is a fantastic ambassador for both the sport and for the Causeway Coast and Glens.”