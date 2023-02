This year’s beneficiary is Coleraine & District Samaritans. The Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 7.30-10am in St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, Ballymoney, BT53 6JA.

The cost is £15 and £10 for children under 16 years.

Anyone who cannot attend but who would like to make a donation is asked to do so to the following account: Rotary Club Charity Account Sort Code 95-02-37 A/C 71020102.