The donation of £3,000 from Rotary International Foundation and Ballymoney Rotary Club was presented to Isobel Dunlop and Isobel Fleming, leading committee members of

Ballymoney Evergreen Club.

Marie Louise McCleary, from Ballymoney Community Resource Centre (BCRC), reported on the major project in progress to renovate and revitalise The Social Centre, Edward Street, Ballymoney.

From left: Isobel Dunlop and Isobel Fleming from Evergreen Club, John Flynn from Rotary Club

Marie Louise has provided invaluable support to the Evergreen Club, assisting in drawing up a business plan and helping to generate funding and grants to complete the estimated target of over £288,000 to provide a fully renovated Edward Street Social Centre.

Ballymoney Evergreen Club was formed in 1956 and is Northern Ireland’s longest serving senior citizens club. The Social Centre Hall in Edward Street was built in 1965 with funds raised by the members and was an important community resource hosting tea dances, charity fundraisers, bingo, important birthdays, health therapies and many other social gatherings.

In June 2019, the Evergreen Club was the recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in recognition of its charity work and dedication to the senior and disabled members of Ballymoney and local area.

In 1983, Ballymoney Borough Council became responsible for upkeep of the Social Centre. Unfortunately the building was closed in 2018 by the local council and since then had fallen into further disrepair and vandalised damage.

Evergreen Club Social Centre, Edward Street, Ballymoney

In August 2021, the Centre was then returned to full ownership of the Ballymoney Evergreen Club who appointed Trustees and a Committee to undertake the renovation project.

Isobel Dunlop and Isobel Fleming reported that the Evergreen Club now has over 100 members attending from Ballymoney, Coleraine, Garvagh, Ballycastle and the Causeway area. Presently over 80 members per week meet in the British Legion Hall and enjoy a variety of activities.

Funding of initial target of £110,000 for Phase 1 of the refurbishment project has almost been met and will allow important work to secure and repair the building. The Social Centre can then be used for Evergreen Club meetings and also help to generate funds from other community groups or functions who wish to make use of the Social Centre facilities.

