Barbara was introduced by Ruth Elliott, a lifelong friend on stage and fellow member of the Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society. It was appropriate that Barbara had come to speak about the Society during Ballymoney Drama Festival week in the Town Hall.

Barbara gave a very interesting and passionate talk about the Literary and Debating Society which began in 1934 when the Town Hall was refurbished and enlarged to take audiences of up to 600. She talked about some of the very talented individuals from the Ballymoney area, not least of all George Shiels. Barbara also talked about the wealth of famous and less famous adjudicators that came to Ballymoney and the humorous incidents with some of them.

Barbara joined the Society in 1971 and has acted in and directed many plays. Barbara brought along some artefacts about her acting career to share with the ladies who learned how far and wide her acting career has taken her – province wide and nation wide to the Ulster Finals, the Irish Finals and the British Finals.

Barbara Cooke (3rd from the left) with the office bearers from left Barbara Kerr, Ann Todd, Sharon McCaffrey and Pamela Smyth. Credit Jennifer Campbell

Jennifer Campbell gave the vote of thanks and expressed the appreciation of everyone in the hall .

Prior to Barbara’s talk, the Soroptimists held their 61st AGM. After a hearty welcome from President Sharon McCaffrey, the members gave the pledge, apologies were recorded and the minutes of the last meeting were read by Barbara Kerr. The reports of Standing Committees for last year were read: Attendance, visiting and membership by Beth Lindsey; Press and Publicity by Jennifer Campbell; Programme by Helen Patterson; Programme Action by Sharon McCaffrey; Social by Rosemary Torrens; Public Speaking by Elizabeth McFetridge.