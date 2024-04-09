Ballymoney Soroptimists impressed by exciting plans from the town's Compass ADvocacy Network (CAN)

Ballymoney Soroptimists recently visited Lislagan Farm, home to CAN (Compass Advocacy Network), a creativeorganisation supporting children, young people and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Host for the evening, Karen, welcomed the group and explained that she is totally dedicated to and passionate about CAN as she is the mother of a disabled child. Not only are the service users taught life skills but many are also prepared for world of work.

CAN caters for 460 service users and employ three directors and 28 staff members but rely heavily on a huge number of volunteers to keep the operation running smoothly. They run three very successful CAN Can Bazaars where they sell previously loved and vintage items. They also generate income from furniture up-cycling and environmental projects. Their aim is to become self sufficient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CAN Base, CAN Blast and CAN Hub cater for different age groups and teach a wide range of useful life skills including cooking, shopping, hairdressing and sign language. Best Buddies brings disabled people together with their non-disabled peers.

Most Popular
Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) host Karen who welcomed members of Ballymoney Soroptimists to the premises and was their host for the evening. Credit Ballymoney SoroptimistsCompass Advocacy Network (CAN) host Karen who welcomed members of Ballymoney Soroptimists to the premises and was their host for the evening. Credit Ballymoney Soroptimists
Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) host Karen who welcomed members of Ballymoney Soroptimists to the premises and was their host for the evening. Credit Ballymoney Soroptimists

They have ambitious plans for the future of the farm including a play park, a tea and coffee shop, honey production from their bees, respite accommodation in the apartments which will use the renovated outbuildings, a respite village with accommodation in six pods and the erection of polytunnels which will facilitate the growing of vegetables. They are nearing the opening of an enterprise building which will be used to accommodate the sorting of items for the shops.

The Soroptimist visitors were really impressed with the farm and their motto ‘I can, You can, We can’.

Related topics:CAN