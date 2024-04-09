Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Host for the evening, Karen, welcomed the group and explained that she is totally dedicated to and passionate about CAN as she is the mother of a disabled child. Not only are the service users taught life skills but many are also prepared for world of work.

CAN caters for 460 service users and employ three directors and 28 staff members but rely heavily on a huge number of volunteers to keep the operation running smoothly. They run three very successful CAN Can Bazaars where they sell previously loved and vintage items. They also generate income from furniture up-cycling and environmental projects. Their aim is to become self sufficient.

CAN Base, CAN Blast and CAN Hub cater for different age groups and teach a wide range of useful life skills including cooking, shopping, hairdressing and sign language. Best Buddies brings disabled people together with their non-disabled peers.

They have ambitious plans for the future of the farm including a play park, a tea and coffee shop, honey production from their bees, respite accommodation in the apartments which will use the renovated outbuildings, a respite village with accommodation in six pods and the erection of polytunnels which will facilitate the growing of vegetables. They are nearing the opening of an enterprise building which will be used to accommodate the sorting of items for the shops.