The state-of-the-art Dogs Trust complex just outside Ballymena is the only one in Northern Ireland and is one of only 22 Dogs Trust centres in the UK.

In 2024, around 16,000 calls were made to the centre and 8,191 local owners were supported by the Trust.

Over 10,000 dogs are in 22 centres with an average stay of 61.5 days. 3202 dogs are in foster care, either having been handed over by their owners or come from organisations and shelters. Some puppies are born in the centres.

Kirstie explained to the group that the Dogs Trust offer the following services: Rehousing, Fostering, Homestay, Adopting and Canine Care Card. They also offer Behavour Support.

Throughout the talk the audience were made aware of the day-to-day running of the Centre and the amount each dog costs for all the different facilities.

A vote of thanks was given by Alison Algeo. Refreshments were served by Ruth Elliott and Jennifer Campbell.

Ballymoney Soroptimists were also pleased to suppport Ballymoney BEAM in their light bulb art project to promote good mental health and a sense of community in the town.

1 . NEWS Guest speaker Kirstie Mark from the Dogs Trust receives a donation from Ballymoney Soroptimist Alison Algeo (left) and Ballymoney Soroptimist President Fiona Murdock (right). Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

2 . NEWS Members of the Ballymoney branch of Soroptimist International getting ready to get creative and support Ballymoney BEAM in their light bulb art project for mental health awareness. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS