The Ballymoney Branch of Soroptimists International took place recently in the Robinson Hub during which members learned about the work of The Hummingbird Project.

President Ruth Elliott welcomed everyone to the meeting with a special mention of Alice Chapman, visitor from Belfast Branch, and also the speaker for the evening, Dr Jimmy McAleese from ‘The Hummingbird Project’.

Jimmy explained: “The Hummingbird Project is an award winning, non-profit organisation based in Portstewart that supports people struggling with their mental health and inspires emotional wellbeing for all. Since its foundation in 2016, we have been raising the bar in accountable, change-making solutions that are saving lives everyday in Northern Ireland.”

Jimmy informed members of the work of The Hummingbird Project in an inspiring and informative presentation. At the end of the presentation there was a question and answer session.

L-R Ann Todd, Secretary, President Ruth Elliott, Guest Speaker, Dr. Jimmy McAleese (Hummingbird Project) and Alice Chapman from Belfast Branch of SI)

Ann-Marie Moore gave the vote of thanks. Pamela Young, Elizabeth McFetridge and Elizabeth Atcheson served refreshments.

