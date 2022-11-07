This was the first face-to-face meeting since Covid began.

The speaker on this occasion was Ms. Jacquie White, General Secretary, Ulster Teachers’ Union. Jacquie is a former teacher of 20 years and was President of the Union before leaving full-time teaching. She spoke about ‘The impact of technology in education and teaching’.

Jacquie gave a short history of computers and emphasised, while there are so many benefits to modern technology, it comes with a warning. Pupils and teachers can be victims of this modern form of communication.

Jacquie’s address was received well by the members who found it humorous and stimulating. Muriel Whitten gave the vote of thanks and President Ruth Elliott invited everyone to refreshment provided by Pat Wright and Jennifer Campbell.

A short business meeting followed. President Ruth Elliott will represent the Soroptimists at the Cenotaph, Ballymoney on November 13 when she lay a Poppy Wreath on behalf of the group.

