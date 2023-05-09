The final meeting of the season for Ballymoney Soroptimists was held recently in the Robinson Hub on May 4.

President of the Soroptimists’ branch Ruth Elliott welcomed members and the evening’s guest speaker Solomon Lubwama, who is a practicing Podiatrist within the National Health Service.

His presentation was entitled ‘What is Podiatry?’ and in a most interesting and humorous talk, Solomon informed the members what his work involved. The ladies were amused to discover that the rich and famous too have their problems with troublesome feet!

Advertisement

Advertisement

By way of challenging the members, Solomon set up a quiz of ‘common foot problems’. The group was most impressive with their 100% correct answers. As well as highlighting foot related problems the speaker spoke of promoting good foot health. His presentation ended with informing members where they might get help if and when required.

Members of Ballymoney Soroptimists with Solomon Lubwama, (front row) with President Ruth Elliott (third from left, front row)

Member Jennifer Campbell gave the vote of thanks and handed over a cheque as token of thanks. Solomon wished to donate to his given charity – ACHERU which is an acronym for “Afaayo (meaning He cares) Child Health Education and Rehabilitation Unit based in Northern Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After refreshments served by Barbara Kerr, Katherine Barr and Rosemary Torrens, a small business meeting followed with correspondence and arrangements for next term when Sharon McCaffrey takes over as President.