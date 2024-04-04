Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Cochrane was nominated by her youth worker Caitlin Morgan who said she was “absolutely delighted to see Sarah's hard work and dedication highlighted and rewarded at the awards ceremony” at the La Mon Hotel, Belfast.

Sarah is a member of Ballymoney Area Project (Ea Youth service) and has played a lead role in providing opportunities for young people to engage and learn in the Ballymoney area.

In March 2023, Sarah was an integral member of planning and organising the international Women's Day event which was held in Ballymoney High School and saw 45 pupils from across the three schools in the area attend. Sarah hosted this event to empower young women to stand up, take lead and educate others through topics such as sport, art, life skills and politics.

Sarah Cochrane - Ballymoney High School, Winner of the Acts of Kindness in Equality Uberheros award 2024. CREDIT EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Caitlin continued: “When it came to attention that a number of young people in her community were struggling and facing prejudice for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community, she assisted her youth worker in providing a support service in Ballymoney for young people to come, talk and share experiences in a safe environment.

"Sarah is an exemplary peer mentor and ally to these young people and has played a lead role in creating a video showcase "masking our emotions" to highlight the pressures and experiences young people within the LGBTQIA+ community face.