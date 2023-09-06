Building Communities Resource Centre (BCRC) are to hold a Networking Lunch and their AGM on Tuesday, September 26 at their office in Ballymoney.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will be celebrating the work they deliver and the communities who are at the core of everything they do. On that day at 1.30pm, BCRC will officially open their Conservation Garden followed by lunch with delicious food from around the world and AGM.

Dr Kate Laverty, Manager of Building Communities Resource Centre, said: “We’re welcoming members to ‘Take up Space’ – show us what your do. Bring along your leaflets, pop up banners, and there’ll be a space for you to showcase your work and network with other members, funders and the wider community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copies of the revamped 2025 strategy, the latest impact card, and the 2022-2023 accounts will be available. They will also have a list of Autumn courses on governance, fundraising, recruitment, strategic planning and policies. All attending will get the opportunity to hear from clients, funders, community partners, members and service users on the impact BCRC has had in the last 12 months, and indeed from 2021 when they initiated the latest phase of their development.

Building Communities Resource Centre (BCRC), part of the local landscape for over two decades, are delighted to invite the public to their Networking Lunch and AGM on Tuesday 26th September 1:30pm – 3:30pm at their office in Ballymoney. Credit BCRC

Kate continued: “We’ll be inviting your views on what membership should include, and you can help us shape the services we offer as we move ever on in our sustainability journey. We will also be saying farewell to long serving staff and trustees whose legacy is the foundation on which our organically evolving work will be built."