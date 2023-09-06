Ballymoney's Building Communities Resource Centre to hold networking lunch and AGM
They will be celebrating the work they deliver and the communities who are at the core of everything they do. On that day at 1.30pm, BCRC will officially open their Conservation Garden followed by lunch with delicious food from around the world and AGM.
Dr Kate Laverty, Manager of Building Communities Resource Centre, said: “We’re welcoming members to ‘Take up Space’ – show us what your do. Bring along your leaflets, pop up banners, and there’ll be a space for you to showcase your work and network with other members, funders and the wider community.”
Copies of the revamped 2025 strategy, the latest impact card, and the 2022-2023 accounts will be available. They will also have a list of Autumn courses on governance, fundraising, recruitment, strategic planning and policies. All attending will get the opportunity to hear from clients, funders, community partners, members and service users on the impact BCRC has had in the last 12 months, and indeed from 2021 when they initiated the latest phase of their development.
Kate continued: “We’ll be inviting your views on what membership should include, and you can help us shape the services we offer as we move ever on in our sustainability journey. We will also be saying farewell to long serving staff and trustees whose legacy is the foundation on which our organically evolving work will be built."
Anyone wishing to attend, set up a stall or bring along leaflets, emailing [email protected].