Portstewart, Limavady, Ballymoney and Kilrea roads are all included in this year’s programme of works for the Department for Infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council received an update on November 5 from the Department for Infrastructure regarding road maintenance and improvement works in the council area, for the years 2023/24 and 2024/25.

Divisional Roads Manager Alan Keys acknowledged the challenges posed by the 2024-25 budget but affirmed the Department's commitment to advancing local transport, safety schemes, and maintenance programs aimed at improving road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Keys continued:n“Currently, a full street lighting repair service will remain in effect during 2024/25.

Members of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council received an update from the Department for Infrastructure regarding road maintenance and improvement works in the council area, for the years 2023/24 and 2024/25. CREDIT DFI

“The Department will deliver a number safety improvements and resurfacing schemes in 2024/25, including schemes on the A37 Broad Road and A2 Windyhill Road Limavady, A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney, The Diamond, Portstewart, and The Diamond and New Row Kilrea, along with the completion of almost 112 lane kilometres of surface dressing.

“The Department is committed to investing in pedestrian, wheeling, and cycling measures to provide greater Active Travel choices particularly for shorter everyday journeys. The Department is developing a Northern Ireland wide Active Travel Delivery Plan that includes an update of our policies and design guidance for Active Travel as well as network plans for our larger towns and cities. We aim to consult the public on this plan later in 2024.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to deliver improved Active Travel schemes, including shared facilities on the A2 Clooney Road and A29 Coleraine Ring Road as well as taking forward designs for schemes at a number of locations including B185 Cromore Road, Coleraine and B64 Foreglen Road, Dungiven.”