Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is advising Ballymoney residents of the temporary closure of a children’s playpark.

The local authority posted on social media that Megaw Park, situated on the Coleraine Road in the town, will be closed on Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9.

The post on Tuesday said: “ Due to essential works, Megaw Park will be closed today and tomorrow morning.

"We hope to have the park open by tomorrow afternoon.”