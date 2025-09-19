A Ballymoney family whose son’s life was saved by the Air Ambulance has raised an incredible £15,000 at the 2025 Armoy Road Races.

The Simon Osborne Air Ambulance Appeal was established in 2019 by the Osborne family after Simon’s life was saved following a serious motorcycle accident.

The Appeal raised an incredible £15,093.49 through bucket collections and raffle ticket sales during race week.

The remarkable effort was made possible with thanks to Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, The Simon Osborne Air Ambulance NI Appeal, the dedication of volunteers from Air Ambulance NI and the generosity of local supporters, including The Bayview Hotel, The Armada Bar and Restaurant, Brap Moto and Trison McMullan Racing.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Simon Osborne Appeal, the Osborne family, and everyone involved in the 2025 Armoy Races fundraising.

"The generosity of the local community and the hard work of volunteers and sponsors have a direct impact on our ability to save lives. This incredible sum will fund nearly two full days of our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service – time that can mean the difference between life and death for patients in need.”

Tony Osborne, speaking on behalf of the Simon Osborne Appeal Committee, added: “Our family knows first-hand the vital role Air Ambulance NI plays.

"The support from the Armoy Races community has been outstanding, and we are thrilled to give back to the service that helped save Simon’s life. We thank everyone who donated, volunteered, and contributed to this year’s amazing result.”