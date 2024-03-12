Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Translink ‘Connections’ photography exhibition entitled Life Better.Connected celebrates how public transport connects people, communities and landscapes.

The shortlist included a total of 26 images from 17 extremely talented people for the public display. Tanya Blair was the talented winner from Ballymoney.

Translink services and staff bring people and communities together every day and the exhibition showcases the faces and stories of connections made between family and friends, people commuting to work and services, events, or key life moments through thought provoking images and captions.

Pictured at the Translink Connections Exhibition are Translink CEO Chris Conway and Tanya Blair. Credit Aaron McCracken

The judging panel comprised of industry experts from the photography and arts world: Valerie Catterson from Arts and Business NI, Vicki Dunn from Translink and Collette O’Neill, Northern Ireland Photographer of the Year 2024.