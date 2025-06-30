Ballyrobert: long serving member of lodge has honour of unfurling new banner

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Ballyrobert LOL 389 of Sixmilewater District No.10 recently unfurled a new banner at Ballyrobert Orange Hall.

Bro Brian Montgomery, who is one of the longest serving members of the lodge, preformed the ceremonial unfurling.

Fraternal greetings were passed on by Wor Bro Desmond Gray, Deputy Grand Master County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge.

After the banner unfurling, brethren paraded around Ballyrobert village lead by Dummigans Accordion Band from Larne.

The new banner was unfurled at Ballyrobert Orange Hall.

1. New Banner

The new banner was unfurled at Ballyrobert Orange Hall. Photo: Submitted

Dummigans Accordion Band leading the parade.

2. New Banner

Dummigans Accordion Band leading the parade. Photo: Submitted

Parading the new banner through the village.

3. New Banner

Parading the new banner through the village. Photo: Submitted

Brethren on parade in Ballyrobert village.

4. New Banner

Brethren on parade in Ballyrobert village. Photo: Submitted

