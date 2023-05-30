Ballyronan Marina retains globally recognised Blue Flag award for another year

Ballyronan Marina has been listed as one of the winners of the globally recognised Blue Flag Award for 2023.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful announced that the local port earned the prestigious distinction for the 14th consecutive year after reaching world-class standards in criteria that includes water quality, safety, accessibility, cleanliness and environmental education.

Twenty-seven quality markers for blue spaces were shared across councils, with Causeway Coast and Glens claiming 12 awards and Mid and East Antrim landing three Blue Flags and three Seaside Awards.

There were also five flags for aquatic spots in Ards and North Down, and three Blue Flag wins for beaches in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Mid Ulster District Council representatives, including Chair, Cllr Córa Curry and Cormac McLaughlin pictured with Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: "We are extremely pleased that Mid Ulster District Council has maintained their exceptional Blue Flag Award record at Ballyronan Marina. The flag is a symbol that this special place is managed to an excellent standard and an important trust signal to the public that they can expect a high-quality experience when they visit the award-winning site.

"At a time when budgets are tight and difficult decisions are never far away, we want to thank all councils for continuing to invest in our beaches and marinas that are much loved and valued by tourists and people at home alike."

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the Blue Flag Award for Ballyronan Marina, saying, “It is fantastic that Ballyronan Marina has been recognised in this year’s Beach and Marina awards. It is a fitting tribute to the work of Council employees, community groups based on site, boat owners and residents of Ballyronan who together strive to keep our Marina clean, tidy and welcoming for visitors.

