Once again hundreds of spectators are expected to flock to the village to view the bands taking part.
The organisers say up to 20 marching bands will be participating, mostly from the local area, with other bands travelling from as far as Kilrea.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The processional route will see the bands parading from the Magherafelt Road, around The Marina, Main Street, Ballyneil Road and back to the Magherafelt Road.
The event will get underway at 8.30pm.
An official street collection takes place each year which is generously supported by local people.
Last year a total of £800 was collected during the event.
A spokesperson for the organisers: “These donations are used in the annual maintenance, upkeep and insurance of the Arch. The Somme Commemoration parade in Ballyronan is a popular on the local parading calendar and everyone is welcome to come along.”