The annual Battle of The Somme Commemoration band parade will be taking place in the Loughshore village of Ballyronan on Saturday, July 1.

Once again hundreds of spectators are expected to flock to the village to view the bands taking part.

The organisers say up to 20 marching bands will be participating, mostly from the local area, with other bands travelling from as far as Kilrea.

The processional route will see the bands parading from the Magherafelt Road, around The Marina, Main Street, Ballyneil Road and back to the Magherafelt Road.

Ballyronan village where The Battle of The Somme Commemoration event will take place on July 1.

The event will get underway at 8.30pm.

An official street collection takes place each year which is generously supported by local people.

Last year a total of £800 was collected during the event.