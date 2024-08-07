Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BALLYWARD teacher has just returned from a life-changing trip to Uganda.

23-year-old Alana Trimble spent two weeks in Nakasongola region volunteering with Hopeful Horizons outreach charity.

The aim of the trip was to help improve the lives of special needs children who live in the area.

Alana was involved in teaching, providing respite for families, bringing together families for social events and improving living conditions.

The young Ballyward woman described the trip to Uganda as life-changing.

Speaking to the Chronicle, she said it had been an unforgettable experience.

“It’s hard to put into words how life-changing the trip was. I haven’t done anything like it before in my life and I can truly say it was the best thing I have ever done!

“Over the two weeks we were able to help lots of local families. We were able to provide many of the children and families with new items of clothing and sensory toys that were kindly donated by the local community.

“It was lovely to see how something so little to us made such a big difference to the children and their families’ lives.

“During the visits to our families, it was lovely to sit down and play with the children, as well as communicate with the families.

“However it’s safe to say dance parties were our favourite thing to do when visiting the kids!

“During our time there we became aware of some families that were in extra need, therefore, because of the kindness of the local community who donated money for my trip, I was able to buy food supplies and set up family businesses for those families.

“On one occasion we delivered mattresses to some of the families within the community, which was one of the most rewarding things we did.”

Alana and her fellow Hopeful Horizons volunteers made a positive difference.

Alana has many precious memories and personal highlights from her trip: “One moment that really stood out for me was when we visited a little boy called Owen.

“Upon arriving, Owen was sitting beneath a tree and would hardly look up or acknowledge we were there.

“However, when we brought out his new Liverpool football top he quickly jumped up and started dancing, with the biggest smile on his face.

“It just goes to show you how very little can make such a difference to the children’s lives.

“It would be hard not to mention one of the adults within our care, Julius.

“Julius is 30 years old and previously had been a youth pastor and fisherman. Sadly, he has been experiencing a complete loss of power in his lower extremities which has slowly been moving up his body.

“When visiting Julius and his family, his strength and upbeat nature surprised me despite being in a lot of pain, as he wasn’t receiving a lot of answers on his condition.

“His kind words that he spoke to us that day will forever remain with me and certainly brought tears to my eyes.

“We would ask that people pray for Julius as he continues to lose feeling in his body, but remains steadfast for his wife and his seven children.”

The local teacher added: “One of my fondest moments was the community coming together for us each night and performing traditional dances and songs.

“It was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen and to be asked to be a part of this and dance their cultural dances was an honour.

“It definitely was a lot of fun and there were many laughs which were needed after some tough days.”

Alana, a football coach with Rathfriland Girls, feels privileged to have made a positive difference - and she has left a little bit of Northern Ireland behind in Uganda.

She explained: “Rathfriland Football Club and Valley Rangers Football Club provided us with many kits that we gave to the kids.

“We gave out many summer school dresses that were donated - these are great for the little girls in the community.

“If anyone would have any they would like to donate, please message my cousin Laura Glenny at: laura_in_uganda on Instagram or via her Facebook page.

“The people were so thankful that we were there to help in whatever way was needed. We were always met with smiles, hugs and laughs by all members of the community which was lovely.

“One of my favourite things about the trip was the friendly nature of all the people, which was reinforced by the waves you received whilst passing by.”

The people of Uganda touched Alana’s heart, and she would love to return again to help more families next summer.

“I think until you have been there it’s hard to understand what life is really like,” she reflected.

“It’s okay seeing it on TV or through pictures, but until you are there and see it first hand then it’s hard to understand the impact.

“I am definitely much more grateful for what I have, as families there simply have nothing or very little.”

Alana is appreciative of all the support she received ahead of the trip.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated clothes, toys and other items to the children. It really doesn’t go unnoticed.

“The families are benefitting so much from the donated items that we don’t think twice about throwing aside.

“Please if you can and want to donate football tops, shorts, dresses, toys, pants, anything at all, please contact laura_in_uganda on Instagram or Laura Glenny on Facebook.

“If you would further like to help with any of the children’s stories that you see posted on the social media pages please visit paypal.me/laurainuganda to donate money to them.”