Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portrush group has launched a search for five special children to be ‘Golden Ticket Guests’ at the sold-out opening night of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now open for children who deserve a seat at the sold-out opening night of the show by Ballywillan Drama Group.

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ will feature many Ballywillan favourites as well as some fantastically talented newcomers in the form of the four young performers who will share the role of Charlie Bucket: Ela Richards, Emma Shirlow, Savannah Armstrong and Felix Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the group, Laura Fisher, explained what the search involves: “We want to give away five pairs of tickets to children who really deserve some recognition.

Do you know a deserving young person? Credit BDG

"This could be for a child who has battled an illness or maybe they have had a tough year and shown incredible resilience. We would love to hear about children who have raised money for charity or perhaps they are a young carer.

"Five children will be selected and they will attend our opening night along with an adult and be one of the first to see our production!”

To nominate a child to be a golden ticket winner, head to www.ballywillan.com to complete the entry form before November 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is sponsored by IDS Chartered Accountants, Coleraine, and runs from 17 January to 1 February 2025 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Tickets are available from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s box office 028 70 123 123.