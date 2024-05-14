Lucy Rogers from Ballynahinch with her Hillhead British Blonde.Lucy Rogers from Ballynahinch with her Hillhead British Blonde.
Balmoral Show 2024: 15 pictures as preparations begin for a busy week at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th May 2024, 18:07 BST
The countdown is on to the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show.

Tens of thousands of people travel from far and wide to attend the favourite event in Northern Ireland’s farming calendar.

And while for many it is an enjoyable day out, offering the chance to catch up with old friends, check out some top class livestock and eye up the latest machinery, for others it is a very serious business.

With the four-day show opening on Wednesday, May 15 farming families have been busy prepping their animals to look and perform their best in the show ring.

Opening times for the show - at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn - are Wednesday: 9:30am – 6:00pm; Thursday: 9:30am - 8:00pm; Friday: 9:30am - 7:00pm and Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm.

Here are some images taken on Tuesday as preparations are made for the biggest event in Northern Ireland’s agricultural year.

Robbie Neill from Stonebridge Cottage Farm, Derryboy, unloads his Native Priority Breed Berkshire pigs.

Robbie Neill from Stonebridge Cottage Farm, Derryboy, unloads his Native Priority Breed Berkshire pigs.

Damien Campbell pictured doing some preparations ahead of the show.

Damien Campbell pictured doing some preparations ahead of the show.

Making sure these sheep get settled into the pens at the show.

Making sure these sheep get settled into the pens at the show.

Making a dash for the pens at Balmoral Show.

Making a dash for the pens at Balmoral Show.

