“Ultimately these interventions, coupled with a new economic function, will secure the future of this heritage asset for generations to come.”

Plans for a gin distillery at the historic Balnamore Mill have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the distillery – as well as ancillary accommodation, external demolitions, internal and external building fabric repairs, new windows, new external doors, solar panels and new corrugated metal – at the mill at 8 Drumahiskey Road in the village.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said while the mill is a listed building the distillery will be at an unlisted section, namely the ground floor of the ‘Old Mill’ building.

The statement added: “The ‘Old Mill’ building is located at the southern edge of Balnamore Village, which was known as a mill village during the 18th Century.

Plans for a gin distillery at Balnamore Mill were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic: Studiorogers Ltd/ Design and Access Statement)

“The setting of the building consists of one lean-to open sided metal store, to the northwest a silted former mill pond and the remains of a demolished timber shed at its southern end.

“The ‘New Mill’ building design is attributed to the architect Fitzgibbon Louch CE, of Londonderry, employed by the owner of the mill for his residence in Balnamore in 1863 followed by the design and construction of the complex.

“This building, however, is an earlier two-storey structure which showcases earlier 18th-century Georgian architecture. Several retrospective works have been undertaken, with careful consideration for the building’s heritage and the conservation principles.

“These alterations were urgently needed to preserve the building’s structural integrity, as it was increasingly compromised by water damage and general deterioration.

“The restoration proposals aim to return the structure to its architectural and historic value, while repurposing it as a distillery. The mill’s historic features will be carefully preserved, while its internal spaces will be adapted to accommodate the distillery’s operations.

“A distillery entrance and reception area will offer an inviting space for future visitors to explore the history of the mill and engage with the distillation process, likely including tours and tastings.

“Ultimately these interventions, coupled with a new economic function, will secure the future of this heritage asset for generations to come.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter