Balnamore tribute to queen

The small event was held at Balnamore War Memorial on September 15 to remember HM Queen Elizabeth.

The organisers would like to extend our thanks to all those that attended, laid flowers or helped and supported the event.

Thought for the weekThe weather stayed kind and there was an excellent turnout for the occasion from within and without the village, including an number of visiting brethren and sisters. The remembrance began with a minute of silence and reflection on the life and service of the late monarch.

The silence was broken by Drumaheagles Young Defenders playing the hymn, ‘Seek Ye First’. Wreaths and other floral tributes were laid on behalf of Balnamore Community Association, Drumaheagles LOL 1099, Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band, Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99.

The event was then open to others to lay personal tributes. The proceeding concluded with Drumaheagles Flute Band playing the National Anthem.