Banbridge Academy celebrates Eco-Schools Green Flag award!

By Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:12 BST
BANBRIDGE Academy has officially gained its Eco-Schools Green Flag after two years of hard work and determination.

Focusing on biodiversity, the Academy secured funding to construct a polytunnel where students have been actively involved in planting and maintaining various fruits and vegetables.

The horticultural groups have established a wildflower meadow and engaged in various hands-on activities.

Outdoor learning has also played an integral role, both inside and outside the school grounds.

​Principal Robin McLoughlin, teacher Sarah Tully and Head of Geography, Deborah Dreaning, with pupils and the school’s Green Flag.

From birdwatching to litter picking at Murlough Bay, students have embraced learning out in the great outdoors.

Sustainable waste strategies have also been implemented. Recycle Fridays has involved whole school participate while the Uniform Swap Shop has been set up, allowing students to

exchange gently used uniforms, reducing clothing waste.

Students have also engaged in external environmental competitions including Trócaire’s Game Changers competition.

This is an inspiring competition for young people who want to make a positive impact on the world.

Students, Hannah Kerr, Jorja McCabe and Olivia De La Torre took first prize in the National Young Reporters for the Environment.

This competition empowers students to take a stand on environmental issues through investigative reporting, photography or video journalism fostering global change.

Their article entitled ‘The Real Lough Neagh Monster’, investigated the algae blooms in Lough Neagh.

As a result of these efforts the Academy was awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, recognising their outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability.

Eco-Schools Northern Ireland promotes sustainable living through whole-school action, using learning resources and management tools.

Operated by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, this pupil-led initiative aims to make environmental awareness and action intrinsic to school life.

