The event, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, showcases the best of local talent in a competitive busking festival with the total prize pot of £3,000.

BuskFest attracts hundreds of visitors each year to Banbridge, creating a lively and festive atmosphere with bands and solo artists lining the street.

The competition runs from 2pm to 5pm, a fantastic family day out listening to and meeting artists of all ages and genres.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Sorchá McGeown and Ralph McLean, BBC Radio Ulster Presenter pictured with two young buskers.

The busking is then followed by a prize giving ceremony at the stage located at the top of the town.

The overall winner will have the opportunity to perform on stage followed by an exciting headline act who will close the evening.

Registration is now open for participants, online at buskfest.com. On the day of the event registered participants are asked to meet at Banbridge Old Town Hall between 10.30am – 12.30pm to be allocated their busking location.

£1000 will be available for the overall winner and a further £2000 split between the best band, individual and junior categories – including the Best Performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce and the Spirit of BuskFest sponsored by The Boulevard.

Deputy Lord Mayor councillor Sorchá McGeown encouraged aspiring performers to take part: “BuskFest is a fantastic opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills and entertain the public in a vibrant and fun filled event.

“Banbridge has a rich musical history making it the perfect place to host such an event. I also encourage members of the public to come along, listen to the music and enjoy the wide variety of shops and cafes Banbridge town has to offer.”

BBC Radio Ulster presenter, BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean is also returning for this year’s event.