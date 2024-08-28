Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE Revd Willie Nixon was instituted as Rector of Banbridge Church of Ireland on Tuesday, August 20.

Originally from Co. Fermanagh, Revd Nixon has moved to Banbridge from Drumbeg Parish, along with his wife, Caroline and three children Anna, Alice and Sam.

Holy Trinity was packed on Tuesday evening for a joy-filled service of institution, welcoming the Nixon family to their new church family and celebrating the beginning of Revd Nixon’s ministry in Banbridge.

The Revd Trevor Johnston, a friend of Revd Nixon and Rector of All Saints’, Belfast, preached on Acts 20, and parishioners presented the new rector with a number of items symbolising his teaching, pastoral and sacramental ministry.

​New Rector Revd Willie Nixon with Curate Anna Williams.

faith story

Following the service, refreshments were served in the church hall, and speeches were heard from former and new parishioners.

Revd Nixon closed the evening with a word of thanks. He shared his faith story and the story of how God called him to Banbridge.

He also gave those gathered a sense of his vision for what lies ahead, as he said: "My heart is to see all I minister to enjoying a vibrant, personal and spirit-filled walk with the Lord.

​The Nixon family, Revd Willie Nixon, wife Caroline and children Anna, Alice and Sam.

“Life in the Spirit is what God promises us in Scripture. To those very Scriptures I will hold fast with a submissive heart and mind.

“I love teaching the Bible and watching God's Church grow as it feeds on and surrenders to His living Word.

“May the joy of the Lord fill us, the presence of the Lord humble us and grace of the Lord lead us into growth, as we work in harmony as God's team called together at this time in Banbridge Church of Ireland.

“There is much to do, but in the power of the Holy Spirit we are confident that what the Lord has begun among us, He will bring to completion.”

