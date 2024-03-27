Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Abercorn Primary School pupil Courtney McNeice, wowed Cool FM radio presenters Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross recently, when she was invited to entertain audiences with a song on the ‘Cool before school’ breakfast show.

Courtney’s rendition of ‘Diamonds’ by Rhianna, has attracted thousands of views on social media, with one listener branding the youngster “a superstar in the making”.

There was also high praise from presenter Paulo Ross, who said Courtney was the best singer to perform on the show in the last 10 years.

​Star performer...Banbridge girl Courtney stole the show when she sang live on Cool FM!

Not only that, but the youngster was even compared to worldwide pop sensation Sia.

The eight-year-old has become the talk of the playground after putting Banbridge on the map, and has since gone on to perform the song in front of her entire school.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Courtney said: "I was so excited and happy to go onto Cool FM, but it was weird hearing myself on the radio.”

It was the granting of a birthday wish that saw Courtney shine bright on the airwaves, but the youngster is no stranger to the spotlight!

Having taken centre stage at her school’s Christmas play and regularly singing in church, Courtney has also been asked to perform a song of her choice at her upcoming Girls’ Brigade Display.

Mum Linda spoke about Courtney’s achievements with pride: "Courtney has a sparkling confidence, and is always keen to challenge herself, without hesitation or fear.

"​Courtney has a real passion for singing and her voice echoes around the house.”

The youngster has a natural singing flair, having never taken singing lessons, but she is open to exploring the avenue in the future.

After experiencing her first taste of stardom, mum Linda said Courtney is on an upward trajectory.