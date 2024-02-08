Adrian Higgins.

Adrian, who was the much loved and respected proprietor of the Red Star Bar (Higgins’ Bar), died peacefully on Sunday (February 4) after a short illness.

His funeral took place yesterday, with Requiem Mass held in the Church of St. Therese, and burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with the cortege making its way to the Dromore Road via Scarva Street.

Businesses along Scarva Street closed during the funeral as a mark of respect to their fellow trader, neighbour and friend.

Higgins' Bar in Scarva Street, Banbridge, was closed following the death of Adrian Higgins.

Adrian was chairman of the Banbridge & District Dart League and the teams said it was with “profound sadness” that they learned of his passing.

“Adrian has been ever-present in the local dart scene and was always there to lend his support as landlord of the Red Star/Higgins Bar,” a league spokesperson said.

“We send our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time. As a mark of respect, next week’s fixtures have been postponed.”

Scarva Road Gaelic club, Clann na Banna, also paid tribute: “Aidy and his business are one of our longest standing sponsors.

“He was always happy to help out with the club when asked. Banbridge has lost a very special friend to many. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him.”

Banbridge Town Football Club expressed its sympathy as well: “Everyone at Banbridge Town FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of well-known Banbridge publican, Adrian Higgins.

“We, as a club, have lost a dear friend and a very generous sponsor, who supported us every season going back quite a few years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Adrian's girlfriend, Lorraine, his brothers, John, Michael, Patrick and the entire family circle. May Adrian rest in eternal peace.”

Town’s vice-chairman, Terry Sweeney, has known Adrian since childhood - they were brought up in the Seapatrick area and attended the same primary and secondary schools.

Terry paid this heartfelt tribute: "Adrian was a gentleman and you'll have trouble finding anybody who would say anything different.

"A very decent lad, generous and kind and liked a bit of craic.

"He ran a good bar, was a good barman, took no nonsense. He was very respectful."

Terry dealt with Adrian on a regular basis as a result of his sporting connections and charity work.

He said: "Adrian would have supported us every year without fail. He was good to Banbridge Town - along with a number of clubs and organisations over the years.

"He was good for local sport, generous with sponsorship. In fact, I never heard of anyone asking him for sponsorship and him turning them down.

"Also, I used to run charity quizzes in the pub; many a quiz in the bar for various charities and they were always a full house.

"We used to have some great nights there and raised lots of money over the years for various charities. Some good memories."

Terry added: "Adrian was very popular, as you can see from the comments on social media.

"He'll be missed. I see some people saying he'll be missed in Scarva Street - no doubt, he will - but he'll be missed way beyond Scarva Street too."

Adrian was the dearly beloved son of the late Michael and Gertie, the cherished brother of John, Michael and Patrick, the loving uncle of Emma, Michael, Niall, Christopher, Grace, Joanne and the late Claire, and boyfriend of Lorraine.