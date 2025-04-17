Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE padlock is ready to be taken off to open Banbridge’s Men’s Shed to its members!

The group has been looking for premises since it was formed almost two years ago – and it seems they have found a new home on the Dromore Road.

"We thought we'd found premises a few times but we were let down at the last moment,” said Paul Scappaticci from the group.

“Thankfully Joy Ferguson, one of the local councillors, got us a meeting with St Patrick's Church and we went to see the building that they had. It used to be the old St Vincent de Paul furniture place.

Some of the visitors to Banbridge Men’s Shed at the new premises.

"It's a very, very big space. It's probably a lot bigger than we thought that we'd be able to get but thankfully we've managed to secure it."

Despite being homeless, the Shed’s committee members have been busy building for the future behind the scenes.

"We set up our bank accounts, we've actually achieved charity status as well. We've been successful in obtaining grants from the Lottery and a few other organisations, so we're in a good place as far as getting the Shed up and running,” explained Paul.

“The lottery grant is for large capital equipment, the likes of bench drills and table saws - that sort of thing. We're still looking for funding opportunities and grants.

“We welcome local businesses who want to help us out in any way. We've already had a couple of local businesses who have been very helpful. Eurofire have said they'll donate the fire extinguishers that we need for the building. Our solicitor, Michael Gillen, was kind enough to do the legal work without charging us.”

The first Men’s Shed was set up in Australia around 20 years ago and they have proven to be a place where men can go and talk to their peers and be themselves – something which Paul believes is vitally important in this day and age.

"Men tend to hide our feelings quite a bit and we're not that open when it comes to talking about things like that, especially when there's women around.

“In Northern Ireland and more locally in the Banbridge area, there have been a lot of young male suicides over the last few years. Anything to just stop that - to give guys a place to go and have a chat – has to be a good thing.

"You don't even have to come and make anything, you can come and have a cup of coffee and a yarn with people and just do whatever you want.”

Men aged 18 and over are welcome to come and join in, with a special call-out going to tradesmen.

"I know after doing it all day the last thing they probably want to do is go somewhere and do it at night, especially for free,” admitted Paul.

“We would love for people to join the Shed and encourage as many men as possible to come along and see what we're all about. You don't have to join but just come along and see what it’s all about.

“We had an open night last Wednesday with 20 to 30 guys there. There were quite a few women came as well actually, and they were quite at pains to tell us that they're coming to make sure their men go there!

“Someone thought it would be great to have a forge and do some blacksmithing and that was a fantastic idea.”

If you have any ideas or would like to join, you can find more information on their Facebook page.