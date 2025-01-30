Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has secured a £200k grant from the Wolfson Foundation to support ambitious expansion plans at the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, Banbridge.

Today the UK charity announced that the accredited museum, which is dedicated to the life and work of internationally renowned sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, is one of around 80 organisations across the UK to receive a share of over £17m in its latest round of funding.

This significant investment is a welcome boost, enabling the Council to accelerate its ambitious plans to transform this cultural gem that attracts around 50,000 visitors each year and houses the world’s largest collection of McWilliam’s work.

Since its opened in 2008, it has become renowned for displaying high-quality exhibitions by local, national and international artists, delivering popular engagement and learning programmes and offering an excellent visitor experience, as evidenced by its 4 Star Tourism NI grading.

Artist impression of planned expansion of F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio

Planning has already been granted for a major extension of the facility following a successful £3.6m Levelling Up Fund bid in February 2023. Supported by an additional Council investment of £397,000, this capital project will increase visitor capacity and create more engaging opportunities for hosting events and educational programmes at the facility.

Planned improvements include a new collection gallery to make more of McWilliam’s work accessible to the public; a large education and community space; additional storage; an extended shop, café and tourism information; a Changing Places facility; more staff accommodation; a larger car park and two multi-purpose meeting rooms, available for programming and hire.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy said:

“We are at an exciting crossroads in realising our vision for the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and are very grateful to the Wolfson Foundation for providing this additional funding.

“This investment will be used to fit out the new collection gallery, allowing increased access to the permanent collection of McWilliam’s work and improving interpretation, display and collection care.

“This will also further support better public engagement with and understanding of this nationally significant collection to an increased number of visitors.

“New multi-lingual multi-media guides, an audio descriptive guide and video guides in British and Irish Sign Language will be commissioned, ensuring the exhibition space is accessible to diverse audiences.

“This funding will also help improve the financial and environmental sustainability of the gallery. I look forward to seeing this exciting project, which will further enhance our borough’s unique cultural offering, come to fruition in 2026.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, added:

“We are delighted to be supporting the ambitious redevelopment of the FE McWilliam Gallery and, in particular, the new collection gallery. We are very impressed by this project which will result in significantly increased access to and awareness of FE McWilliam’s important work.”

Find out more about the ambitious plans for the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/femcwilliam