Banbridge road collision leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

Police are urging ayone who can help with their inquiries into what happened to come forward and especially anyone who may have dashcam footage.

The incident involved a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the Newry Street area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We received a report of this incident shortly after 5pm and attended the scene, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police are appealing for information

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“The road was closed to traffic for a period of time whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries to establish what happened are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage in relation to it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 1292 of 30/04/22.