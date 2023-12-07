BANBRIDGE actor Niall White has revealed that it feels “surreal” to appear in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Banbridge actor Niall White.

The Warner Bros. movie was filmed in Budapest and on location in Jordan last year, and its UK cinema release is planned for March 2024.

Now living in Manchester, Niall has never forgotten his Banbridge roots and says he “owes a great deal” to Banbridge Musical Society, where he began his performing life, before going to drama school in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall appears alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Christopher Walken in the much-anticipated sci-fi adventure.

“I play 'Rabban's Pilot' - part of the bad guys, House Harkonnen,” he told the Chronicle.

“So, basically, being a big sci-fi movie, I got to fly a spaceship every day!

“Rabban, known as The Beast, is played by ex-American wrestler Dave Bautista; he was a lot of fun on set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I take my 'orders' from him as my ‘Commander’ in the movie and, when an ex-wrestler bellows an instruction, you don’t have to ‘act’ very much!”

Niall added: “Dune Two literally picks up from where the previous part finished.

“It's based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel and follows the journey of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to win the war against House Harkonnen. The movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

“We filmed in August last year in Budapest and Jordan for the desert scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The cinema release is in March next year, and one thing I really want to do is to fly home to Banbridge and watch it locally with my family and friends.”

Most of Niall’s family - including his parents Bertie and Barbara Wilkinson - live in the town, and he likes to return home as often as he can to see them.

“Work permitting, I make a point of returning to the town about every three months.

“I love the town and, many years on, I still find it hard to leave each time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niall’s passion for the performing arts was nurtured during his time at Banbridge High School and, then, his involvement with Banbridge Musical Society.

“I've known I wanted to be an actor since about 11, when Mrs McCullagh at Banbridge High School took us to see a show at the Lyric in Belfast.

“From a young age, I'd perform circus and puppet shows in the back garden for the neighbours in Maryville.

“I have very precious memories from my seven years in the musical society (then known as Banbridge Choral Society).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Memorable roles were the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz and Jud Fry in Oklahoma (in fact they’re doing this show again next April).

“But it's the people who really made it, they're incredibly hard working and with bags of talent. There was never a single rehearsal that wasn't enjoyable.

“The society was a great confidence boost for me and I got to play lots of very different characters in a relatively short space of time, so it was a terrific grounding.

“You learn quickly about the level of commitment needed and gain an appreciation of the many other 'departments' in putting on a show, having to work closely as part of a big team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Through the society I met one of my lifelong best friends, Jacqui, who is still a member. We always factor in a wee Tam Barney's visit when I'm home!

“Lots of members have stayed in touch and, even when I was in Budapest on the movie, they were sending the most beautiful and supportive messages, all these years on; it says it all about them really.”

Most of Niall’s career has been spent in theatre and he’s also toured throughout the UK in quite a few plays.

“I was also in the film ‘War of the Gods’ and in the horror film ‘The Taggy Man’,” he stated.

“Dune Two is my first blockbuster and film for iMax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I really enjoy the sheer variety and unexpected nature of my career. My last job before Dune Two in Hungary was a pantomime in Wrexham, North Wales.

“But, ultimately, whether stage or screen - I love the 'storytelling' side to the job.

“The first time I returned home to Northern Ireland as a professional actor was a bit special, it was in the UK tour of a play, an Irish comedy for Northumberland Theatre.

“But a particular highlight has got to be this recent job, working on a huge blockbuster movie, it still feels as surreal as it does exciting that it happened!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The talented town actor had this advice for anyone considering a similar career path.

“I'd say see as much theatre, television drama and films as you can. But also to get involved with your local drama group or youth theatre.