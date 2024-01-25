Members of Banbridge Twinning Association.

Banbridge has been twinned with Ruelle sur Touvre in the Charente area of France since May 1994, so this year sees the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Twinning Charter between the two towns.

To mark this occasion, Banbridge Twinning Association have arranged a series of activities with a French flavour, including free conversation classes, a free Community French film night and a demonstration of French cookery, to run between January and April.

Chairperson Gilbert Lee commented: “Clearly, this is a boost to our plans to raise awareness of this long-standing link with our twin town and to invite our local community to enjoy our French-themed events.

“We wish to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for making this possible by awarding the grant.”

In May, volunteer host families will welcome 27 French guests, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Ruelle for a visit to celebrate this important 30th anniversary.

It is hoped that a community marker will be unveiled, and there will be a community event to which all will be invited.

All information on the community events, with dates and venues can be seen on Banbridge Twinning Association’s Facebook page, and enquiries can be addressed to [email protected].

Dates of meetings also appear on the Facebook page.