Banbridge welcomes visitors from twin town Ruelle for 30th anniversary celebrations

By Michael Scott
Published 9th May 2024, 16:37 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:47 BST
Members of the Banbridge Twinning Association welcomed their friends from Ruelle-sur-Touvre to Banbridge for the start of their five-day visit to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their twinning.

A bench to mark the anniversary was unveiled in Solitude Park.

The Banbridge Chronicle caught up with the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and the Mayor of Ruelle, Jean-Luc Valantin during their walkabout in glorious sunshine!

