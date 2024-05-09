Banbridge welcomes visitors from twin town Ruelle for 30th anniversary celebrations
Members of the Banbridge Twinning Association welcomed their friends from Ruelle-sur-Touvre to Banbridge for the start of their five-day visit to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their twinning.
A bench to mark the anniversary was unveiled in Solitude Park.
