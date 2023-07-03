A total of £2042.55 was collected from a street collection.
There was once again a big turnout of bands and spectators for the annual parade with bands coming from over a wide area to take part in the event on June 24.
The organisers would like to thank the general public and all the bands that supported them on the evenning as well as the PSNI for traffic control on the route round the town.
They would also like to thank Glendermott Valley Flute Band and Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster who provided "excellent entertainment" at the disco afterwards.
A spokesperson for Ballymoughan band said: "Thank you once again for playing for us. We look forward to returning your support in the future. All in all a very successful night!"