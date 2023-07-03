Register
Band parade in Magherafelt raises over £2000

Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band would like to thank everyone who turned out to support their recent parade in Magherafelt.
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

A total of £2042.55 was collected from a street collection.

There was once again a big turnout of bands and spectators for the annual parade with bands coming from over a wide area to take part in the event on June 24.

The organisers would like to thank the general public and all the bands that supported them on the evenning as well as the PSNI for traffic control on the route round the town.

Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band thank public. Credit: National WorldBallymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band thank public. Credit: National World
They would also like to thank Glendermott Valley Flute Band and Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster who provided "excellent entertainment" at the disco afterwards.

A spokesperson for Ballymoughan band said: "Thank you once again for playing for us. We look forward to returning your support in the future. All in all a very successful night!"

