Sam Dickson, who passed away in January, brought a smile to the face of many people when he took part in parades near and far with his beautiful dogs. He is fondly remembered in the Larne area and on Saturday night (April 22) his son Lloyd will be continuing the tradition of taking the trio of Akitas through the town when they join in Clyde Valley Flute Band’s annual parade.
A spokesperson for the band said members were “very pleased” that Lloyd and the dogs are expected at the event.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade will begin at 7.30pm from Riverdale and proceed along High Street, Main Street. Agnew Street, Old Glenarm Road, Herbert Avenue and Greenland Drive.
There will be entertainment after the parade in the Rangers Club.
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:
Clyde Valley Flute Band
Andersons Memorial Flute Band
Cairncastle Flute Band
Carrickfergus Defenders
Fifes & Drums
Monkstown YCV
Rathcoole Protestant Boys
Carnlough Flute Band
Carnalbanagh Flute Band
Carrickfergus Grenadiers
Andersons Old Boys Flute Band
Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band
Meanwhile, members of Crown Defenders Flute Band in Cloughmills are also holding their annual parade on Saturday, April 22 with 25 bands expected to take part.
A band spokesperson said: “As always we look forward to welcoming everyone to the village, including our regular visiting bands and some new ones making the trip for the first time.”
The parade will commence at 8.15pm sharp from the Drumadoon Road with a disco to follow in Patton's Bar.
What route will the parade take?
The parade will start at Drumadoon Road, leading on to Main Street and Ballycregagh Road and returning along Main Street.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to be there:
Crown Defenders Cloughmills
Dunaghy Flute Band
Drumaheagles Flute Band
Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Pride of the Bann Flute Band
Freeman Memorial Flute Band
Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Dunamoney Flute Band
Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
Pride Of The Park Flute Band
Pride of the Shore Flute Band
Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Dunloy Accordion Band
Vow Accordion Band
Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
Constable Anderson Flute Band
Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
Cloughmills Accordion Band
Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William Flute Band
South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band
Fifes & Drums Donaghadee