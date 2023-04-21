‘Ulster’s marching Akitas’ – a much-loved feature of many loyalist parades throughout Northern Ireland – are expected to step out through the streets of Larne on Saturday night.

Sam Dickson, who passed away in January, brought a smile to the face of many people when he took part in parades near and far with his beautiful dogs. He is fondly remembered in the Larne area and on Saturday night (April 22) his son Lloyd will be continuing the tradition of taking the trio of Akitas through the town when they join in Clyde Valley Flute Band’s annual parade.

A spokesperson for the band said members were “very pleased” that Lloyd and the dogs are expected at the event.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

Standard bearers with the Clyde Valley Flute Band during the Twelfth parade in Larne in 2019. Picture: Phillip Byrne.

The parade will begin at 7.30pm from Riverdale and proceed along High Street, Main Street. Agnew Street, Old Glenarm Road, Herbert Avenue and Greenland Drive.

There will be entertainment after the parade in the Rangers Club.

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:

Clyde Valley Flute Band

Andersons Memorial Flute Band

Cairncastle Flute Band

Carrickfergus Defenders

Fifes & Drums

Monkstown YCV

Rathcoole Protestant Boys

Carnlough Flute Band

Carnalbanagh Flute Band

Carrickfergus Grenadiers

Andersons Old Boys Flute Band

Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band

Meanwhile, members of Crown Defenders Flute Band in Cloughmills are also holding their annual parade on Saturday, April 22 with 25 bands expected to take part.

A band spokesperson said: “As always we look forward to welcoming everyone to the village, including our regular visiting bands and some new ones making the trip for the first time.”

The parade will commence at 8.15pm sharp from the Drumadoon Road with a disco to follow in Patton's Bar.

What route will the parade take?

The parade will start at Drumadoon Road, leading on to Main Street and Ballycregagh Road and returning along Main Street.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to be there:

Crown Defenders Cloughmills

Dunaghy Flute Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Ballymaconnelly Flute Band

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Pride of the Bann Flute Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band

Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band

Pride Of The Park Flute Band

Pride of the Shore Flute Band

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Vow Accordion Band

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band

Constable Anderson Flute Band

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band

Cloughmills Accordion Band

Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William Flute Band

South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band

