Bangor Aurora shortlisted twice at national awards event

Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex has made the final in two categories at the National Fitness Awards, which will be held in Leicester on November 28.

The awards are an annual event which recognise excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the UK. They are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Bangor Aurora has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement and Regional Gym of the Year (Scotland/Northern Ireland) categories, marking the first time the centre has made the final at this prestigious event, which this year will be hosted by television, radio and podcast presenter Natalie Sawyer at the Athena venue in Leicester city centre.

Iain Greenway, chair of the Northern Community Leisure Trust, which manages the Aurora, Bangor Sportsplex and Queens Leisure Complex on behalf of the local council, said: “We’re very proud of the role we play as a leisure centre in supporting all sectors of the community, so for that work to be recognised by the National Fitness Award judges in the Community Involvement category is extremely gratifying for the whole team.

“The gym and overall exercise programme at Bangor Aurora is one of the jewels in the centre’s crown, so I’m delighted to see this part of our health and wellbeing offering shortlisted at this long-running event.”

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for the trust, said: “I am delighted for the team at Bangor Aurora. Making the final in two key categories highlights the depth of service we provide at this facility.

“As a centre, we play an important role in the development of community-focused wellbeing programmes, helping the people of this region keep active and stay healthy.”

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave added:

Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex, Bangor Sportsplex and Queens Leisure Complex are operated by Northern Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Ards & North Down Borough Council.