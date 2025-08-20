Causeway Coast and Glens Council has issued advice on Bank Holiday bin collections in the Borough.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday, August 25.

In Ballycastle, due to the Lammas Fair, some collections in a limited number of streets/roads may be delayed. All householders and businesses are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on day of collection.

All Household Recycling Centres will be open as normal.