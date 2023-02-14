An Ulster Bank note featuring the work of Co Armagh-born astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell-Burnell has been shortlisted for The International Banknote of the Year Award.

Run by the International Bank Note Society (IBNS), the award seeks to recognise an exceptional note issued each year. The recently launched Ulster Bank note is shortlisted alongside ones from places like Macau, Barbados, Egypt, Peru, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The award winner will be decided from the shortlist by the IBNS, who will consider the artistic merit, design, use of colour, contrast, balance, and security features of each nomination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Bank’s polymer £50 note, which came into circulation last summer, features Dame Jocelyn’s iconic 1967 discovery of pulsars - spherical, compact objects that are about the size of a large city but contain more mass than the sun.

Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell with the £50 note.

Dame Jocelyn, who was born in Lurgan, is considered one of the world’s foremost astrophysicists. Her discovery was a sensational find, recognised with the Nobel prize for physics in 1974.

The design of the £50 note heavily features women working in NI’s burgeoning life sciences industry. It also portrays ‘Millies’ working at the loom, as a homage to the unsung heroes of NI’s great linen industry. These women were seen as ‘unskilled operatives’ at the time but are celebrated in the note for their skill and graft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also nods to Northern Ireland’s shipbuilding and aviation sectors, the creative industries, and the region’s place as a centre of excellence in cyber security.

On the other side of the note, there are a range of flora and fauna found in NI, including a pine martin, a cryptic wood butterfly, and gorse, whose thorny spines make it a corridor and safe haven for wildlife.

The design of the £50 note heavily features women working in Northern Ireland's life sciences industry. It also portrays ‘Millies’ working at the loom, as a homage to the unsung heroes of Northern Ireland's great linen industry. There are also nods to the ship building and aviation sectors, the creative industries, and Northern Ireland's place as a centre of excellence in cyber security. On the other side of the note, there are a range of flora and fauna found in Northern Ireland including a pine martin, a cryptic wood butterfly, and gorse, whose thorny spines make it a corridor and safe haven for wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement