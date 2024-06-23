Banshee crowned overall winner as BuskFest celebrates 20th anniversary in Banbridge
A huge crowd enjoyed lively music in pleasant weather from a wide range of buskers making use of their talents with a range of instruments including a ukulele band, saxophone player, electric and acoustic guitarists, electric pianist and violinist to make a great afternoon of family entertainment.
The busking celebration, which annually attracts talent from across Ireland, this year offered the participants the chance to compete for an amazing prize pot including a chance to perform at Stendahl Music Festival, recording opportunities and more.
The winners were:
- Overall winner – Banshee
- Best Individual – Lisa Dawson
- Best Band – T.C.O.L
- Best Junior – Jarlaith Mervyn
- Best performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce – Black Turf
- Spirit of Buskfest sponsored by The Boulevard - Ruairí Coffey
Overall winner, Banshee, took home a £1,000 prize and secured a performance slot at Northern Ireland's largest art and music festival, Stendhal Festival in July.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We are shocked and excited to win this year’s BuskFest. It’s been a fantastic experience performing to the crowds here in Banbridge. As a group used to busking and performing to the public on the street, the opportunity to now showcase our talent to thousands and compete at an international competition has been amazing.
“Events like these are so important for giving up-and-coming artists the opportunity to perform and share our talent in front of crowds. We’re very grateful to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for this outstanding opportunity and we can’t wait to perform at the Stendhal Festival. It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to reach new audiences and further our musical career.”
Following on from the lively busking throughout the day, the town centre was filled to capacity in the evening with fans eager to see a stellar performance by Ryan McMullan, prior to his gig at Glastonbury Festival and ably supported by The Nooks Acoustic and previous winner Eva Kearney who got the crowd moving.
BuskFest has become a cornerstone event for the region, growing into a platform that not only showcases the wealth of musical talent in Northern Ireland and further afield but also celebrates the local heritage of Banbridge as Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy highlighted.
“This year’s BuskFest has been an outstanding success showcasing the incredible artists we have across the North and beyond,” she said. “I’d like to congratulate all of today’s winners and a special mention to the overall winner, Banshee. The level of talent was exceptional, making it a challenging task for the judges to choose this year’s winners.
“It was wonderful to see the town buzzing with music and vibrancy throughout the day. The enthusiasm and participation from both performers and the community made this 20th anniversary truly special - not to mention a fantastic day out for families and visitors with great shops, cafes, and entertainment to enjoy in beautiful Banbridge.”
The organisers of BuskFest extend their gratitude to everyone involved in making this year’s event a great success, with special thanks to the Stendhal Festival, Limavady, the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast, and the AmmA Centre in Armagh for their contributions.
