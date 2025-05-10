Barbara Konieczna. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Portadown have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a 63-year-old woman.

Barbara Konieczna is missing from her home address in Greenview Gardens, Portadown.

She was last seen at 3pm on Friday, May 9 when she left her home on foot.

Described as approximately 5 foot in height, with short grey hair and glasses, Barbara was last seen wearing a light grey coat and black leggings.

Police said she is believed to be in the Portadown area.

Anyone with information regarding Barbara's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1597 of 09/05/2025.