Barbara Koniezna: Portadown police appeal to help trace missing person wearing green puffer jacket and brown boots
Police are appealing for information regarding Barbara Koniezna who has been reported missing.
Barbara is in her mid 60s and is around 5ft in height. She has short grey hair and was wearing a green puffer jacket and brown boots.
Barbara was last seen at around 4.30pm Thursday, March 27 heading in the direction of the Brownstown Road, Portadown.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts or who have seen her is asked to contact police quoting reference 1643-27/03/2025.
