Barn Halt Cottages in Carrickfergus has picked up a trio of accolades at the Radius Housing Staff Awards.

The supported housing development, which opened in 2007, was nominated for three awards during the event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

They included the Leadership Award, which recognises excellence in motivating, inspiring and empowering others to achieve their individual or team goals and fulfil their potential, as well as the Outstanding Team Award for teams that have overcome significant obstacles, or where all members of the team have worked together to make a significant impact or achieve significant results over the past year.

The Taylors Avenue-based scheme was also nominated for the Customer Focus Award, which recognises excellence in customer service that exceeds the normal requirements of the job.