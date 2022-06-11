Barry McManus named as Brookeborough road crash victim

Police have officially named him as 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.

The collision, which took place on the Belfast Road at 1.10am, involved a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road had been closed for a time but has now reopened.

Barry McManus

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.