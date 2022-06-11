Barry McManus named as Brookeborough road crash victim

The collision, which took place on the Belfast Road at 1.10am, involved a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf.
The road had been closed for a time but has now reopened.
Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Sergeant Smart from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 90 11/06/22.