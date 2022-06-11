Loading...

Barry McManus named as Brookeborough road crash victim

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Brookeborough, Enniskillen in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, June 11).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:02 pm

Police have officially named him as 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.

The collision, which took place on the Belfast Road at 1.10am, involved a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf.

The road had been closed for a time but has now reopened.

Barry McManus

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Sergeant Smart from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 90 11/06/22.

