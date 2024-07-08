Paying tribute to the fallen, at Knockagh Monument.Paying tribute to the fallen, at Knockagh Monument.
Battle of the Somme tribute at Knockagh Monument in 9 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:09 BST
The Battle of the Somme commemoration saw a large turnout at the Knockagh Monument, Greenisland.

The commemoration involved four Co Antrim councils and Vice Lord Lieutenant Mrs. Miranda Gordon DL represented the Lord Lieutenant while uniformed and civilian groups and individuals joined elected members from the Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid and East Antrim councils.

A service was conducted by Pastor Jonathan Grant and the Royal Irish Regiment provided a memorial guard, piper and buglers for the event, with the Third Carrick Silver Band also taking part.

Taking part in the Somme commemoration at the Knockagh Monument.

Taking part in the Somme commemoration at the Knockagh Monument.Photo: Chris Neely

A Royal Irish Regiment bugler sounds the Last Post.

A Royal Irish Regiment bugler sounds the Last Post.Photo: Chris Neely

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Beth Adger MBE and Vice Lord Lieutenant Miranda Gordon DL at Knockagh.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Beth Adger MBE and Vice Lord Lieutenant Miranda Gordon DL at Knockagh.Photo: Chris Neely

The first wreath is laid in memory of those who died at the Somme.

The first wreath is laid in memory of those who died at the Somme.Photo: Chris Neely

