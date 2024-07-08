Battle of the Somme tribute at Knockagh Monument in 9 photos

The commemoration involved four Co Antrim councils and Vice Lord Lieutenant Mrs. Miranda Gordon DL represented the Lord Lieutenant while uniformed and civilian groups and individuals joined elected members from the Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid and East Antrim councils.
A service was conducted by Pastor Jonathan Grant and the Royal Irish Regiment provided a memorial guard, piper and buglers for the event, with the Third Carrick Silver Band also taking part.
