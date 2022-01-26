BBC documentary looks at the lives of the Brontes

Presenter Aoife Hinds visits the birthplace of Patrick Brontë in Rathfriland

The Brontë sisters are widely considered to be quintessentially 19th century English, regional novelists.

This is not, however, the whole picture. Dig a little deeper and there is another chapter to their story, rooted in Ireland, that is every bit as epic as anything penned by the sisters.

In The Brontës: An Irish Tale, presenter Aoife Hinds (Derry Girls, Normal People, The Last Call) will explore the surprising Irish connections that had a lasting impact on the Brontës, their work and their legacy in locations throughout Ireland and Yorkshire.

Aoife will visit Patrick Bronte’s birthplace in Rathfriland, County Down and discover how a rural school teacher ended up studying in Cambridge. She will also explore the romance between Charlotte Bronte and Arthur Bell Nicholls, from County Antrim.