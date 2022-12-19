A new programme on BBC Radio Ulster is to examine the death of Portrush teenager Ryan Quinn who died on railway tracks outside the town in 2009.

‘Assume Nothing: Death On The Tracks’ includes interviews with members of Ryan’s family, police interviews and statements, inquest statements, eye witness accounts and archive BBC content.

The BBC said: “Heavy winds and rain batter the seaside town of Portrush in January 2009. Fourteen-year-old boy Ryan Quinn’s night out has gone badly wrong. He lies on the railway tracks in front of an oncoming train.

"Less than two miles away, his father becomes aware his son is in danger and starts running to the tracks on the other side of town.

14-year-old Ryan Quinn

"It soon becomes clear, what happened that night and afterwards – is not as it first appears.”

The programme will be available on BBC Sounds from Saturday, January 7. It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster from the same day across three weeks at 12pm.